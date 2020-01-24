Man, 63, to be charged with attempted murder

A 63-year-old man has been arrested for a suspected case of attempted murder.

The police said yesterday that they received a call requesting assistance in Marsiling Lane at about 5.10am last Friday.

A 41-year-old woman was found injured and taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Investigations revealed that she had been attacked by a man. The identity of the suspect was later established to be a man who is related to the victim.

He was arrested on Wednesday and will be charged in court today with attempted murder.

Anyone convicted of attempted murder can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined. If the victim is hurt, the accused can be jailed for life and/or fined and caned.

Women and men above 50 years of age cannot be caned.