Man, 64, arrested for murder of woman, 35, in Bedok South flat

Police cordon tape is seen at the ninth floor of the block where the incident happened.

A man, 64, was arrested for the murder of a woman, 35, at a flat in Bedok South yesterday.

The police said in a statement last night that they received a call for assistance at about 3.45pm at a unit at Block 171 Bedok South Road, and found the woman lying motionless inside the flat.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at about 4.20pm.

The police said the man and woman were related, but their relationship is not known. The case has been classified as murder and investigations are ongoing.

The man will be charged in court today.

The suspect is believed to have been living in the eighth-storey flat.

A neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Ng, told The New Paper she saw several police officers on the ground floor when she arrived home at about 7pm.

The administrative assistant, 52, said the man, a private-hire car driver, lived there with his wife, a tuition teacher. It is unclear how many children they have.

Mrs Ng said she saw the man's wife looking distressed at the foot of the block.

From her flat, she said, she could see at least five police cars, a police van and an ambulance below.

While they were not close, she would greet the family when they met, especially the man. But she had rarely seen him in the last six months, and he often looked glum.

Mrs Ng said in Mandarin: "Usually, he is cheerful and would always tease my daughter. But recently he became skinnier, and you can tell he was not as cheerful as before."