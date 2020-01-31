Man, 67, charged with lorry fire from three years ago

An elderly man who allegedly set fire to a lorry more than three years ago was charged yesterday with one count of mischief by fire.

Ang Chin Tang, 67, is alleged to have set fire to the lorry at about 11pm on May 19, 2016, at an open carpark at Block 538 Jurong West Avenue 1.

In a news release yesterday morning, the police said Ang was arrested on Tuesday for his suspected involvement in the lorry fire and a market stall fire at Block 505 Jurong West Street 52 between May 19 and 20 in 2016.

Ang has not been charged in the incident involving the market stall.

If convicted of mischief by fire, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

He is expected to be back in court for a further mention of his case on Feb 27.