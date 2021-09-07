Man, 71, jailed 13 years for raping his wife’s granddaughter

A 71-year-old man who raped his step-granddaughter when she was nine years old was sentenced to 13 years' jail by the High Court yesterday.

The man, who married the girl's grandmother in 2016, admitted that he had forced the victim to perform oral sex on him in the family's one-room flat one night in April last year.

The girl's 11-year-old brother had told his mother and other relatives at the funeral of his biological grandfather in May last year that he had seen the accused perform sexual acts on the victim.

The man is believed to be the first person here to be convicted of rape for acts of oral penetration.

Amendments to the Penal Code that expanded the definition of rape to include oral and anal penetration took effect last year. Previously, such acts came under the offence of sexual assault by penetration.

Both carry the same punishment of up to 20 years' jail and a fine or caning.

In the current case, prosecutors had sought a total of 15 years' jail. The man cannot be caned as he is above 50 years old.

Besides the rape charge, he also pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated outrage of modesty. Another 10 charges for various sexual offences were taken into consideration.

Deputy public prosecutors Selene Yap and Genevieve Pang said in written arguments that society expects grandparents to protect their grandchildren from harm, but the man had betrayed this trust.

Defence counsel Jerome Tan sought 13 years' jail, noting that a longer term would be tantamount to a life sentence.

PRECEDENT

Justice Pang Khang Chau said if he imposed the 15-year term sought, after the usual one-third remission and backdating of the sentence to the date of remand, the man would be "one month shy of 80" when he is released in June 2030.

The judge cited a precedent that the court should not impose a sentence that effectively amounts to a life term.

On May 25 last year, the girl's brother revealed what he had seen, and the siblings' mother made a police report three days later. The man was arrested on June 1 last year.