Man, 82, arrested after woman, 79, found murdered

She was affectionately known as "Ah Ma", or grandmother, by her former colleagues, and was described by neighbours and friends as friendly and active.

Madam Lim Soy Moi, 79, was found dead in her flat at Block 191 Toa Payoh Lorong 4 early yesterday morning.

The police said they received a call at about 3.40am asking for assistance at the unit. Madam Lim was found lying motionless there and pronounced dead by paramedics.

The case has been classified as murder. A suspect, identified as Pak Kian Huat, 82, was arrested and will be charged in court today.

The New Paper understands from neighbours that Madam Lim and Pak were an unmarried couple who had lived in her 21st-storey flat for more than 10 years.

Neighbours told TNP that Pak moved into the unit several years after Madam Lim began living there about 20 years ago.

An unnamed neighbour told Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News that the pair had squabbles over the years, but there was nothing to indicate they would escalate into violence.

Several neighbours said they did not hear any commotion and found out about the incident only when the police arrived.

One of them told Shin Min that he overheard the suspect mention a knife when the police questioned him.

Shin Min reported that Madam Lim was understood to have suffered multiple stab wounds, but this could not be verified.

Retiree Goh Leng Sim, 86, who lives below Madam Lim's unit, said she did not have much interaction with the couple.

She said: "The man looked to be of strong build, and he was usually at home while she went to work."

CHILDREN

Madam Goh said that Madam Lim, who had two sons and two daughters, worked at the Safra Toa Payoh McDonald's outlet.

TNP understands Madam Lim also had adult grandchildren. One daughter lives in the United States and returned at least once a year to stay with her, neighbours said.

Madam Lim's colleagues at McDonald's confirmed she had worked at the fast food outlet as a kitchen assistant since 2013 but retired earlier this year.

A neighbour in her late 70s, who declined to be named, said she had never seen Madam Lim and Pak go out together, as they usually went about their day separately.

She last saw Madam Lim on Friday morning as Madam Lim was having breakfast with some of her swimming friends.

She added that Madam Lim looked downcast, unlike her usual cheery self.

Neighbours said she was active and swam at the Safra pool at least three times a week.

Yesterday, police officers were seen carrying out investigations in the flat.

They left with large bags containing evidence, including one labelled "pillow with pillowcase".

Two men, believed to be Madam Lim's sons, were led by officers into the flat.

They declined to be interviewed.