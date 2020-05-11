Man, 85, among 19 men fined as 30 women arrested in vice raids

An 85-year-old man was fined after he was caught in a series of vice-targeted raids that took place from May 4 to 6.

Thirty women, aged 19 to 48, were arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related activities during the three-day islandwide operation, said the police in a news release yesterday.

Nineteen men, aged 19 to 85, were also found in these premises. As they had left their homes for a non-essential activity, they were each issued a notice of composition of $300 for flouting safe distancing regulations.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Central, Tanglin, Ang Mo Kio and Bedok divisions took part in the raids in HDB housing estates, private condominiums, massage establishments and a hotel.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police said vice activities are increasingly being conducted in residential estates, with the use of online platforms to advertise and solicit for clients.

"This has caused significant disamenities to residents and affected their sense of safety and security," they said.

Property owners must ensure their properties are not used for such illegal activities and look out for suspicious or dubious tenants, they added.

HDB will also act against owners and tenants for any misuse of flats for vice activities.

If convicted, owners and tenants who knowingly allow their premises to be used for vice- related activities can be fined up to $3,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

For subsequent convictions, offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

Stern action will also be taken against those found acting as agents or pimps for vice activities, with fines of up to $10,000 and jail for up to five years.

Errant massage establishment licensees can be punished with a fine of up to $10,000 or jail of up to two years, or both.

Members of the public can report any suspected vice- related activity via the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.