Man, 90, is first fully vaccinated person to die of Covid in Singapore

A 90-year-old man who was fully vaccinated but had a history of chronic kidney disease and hypertension died of Covid-19 complications yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He is the first fully vaccinated person to die from issues linked to Covid-19 in Singapore.

The man developed symptoms on July 29 and tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 1 as part of community surveillance testing.

On Aug 2, he developed shortness of breath and giddiness and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he was admitted directly to the intensive care unit for septic shock from Covid-19 pneumonia.

He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 but was advanced in age and had a history of chronic kidney disease and hypertension, said MOH in its daily update.

In total, 45 people have died of complications from Covid-19.

No new clusters were announced yesterday.

The cluster linked to a dormitory at 43 Sungei Kadut Loop grew to 14, with one new case added to its tally.

There were a total of 56 new infections reported yesterday and of these, 52 were locally transmitted.

Of the local cases, 35 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined, and another three linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

A total of 14 cases remain unlinked.

Four imported cases were detected and isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH said six clusters have been closed. With that, there are now 93 active clusters.

There are now 404 patients in hospital. Most are well and under observation, said MOH.

Of those in hospital, 30 require oxygen supplementation while six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of the seriously ill, 31 are seniors aged above 60, and of them, 25 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH said 76 per cent of Singapore's population were fully vaccinated as at Monday, while 82 per cent had received at least one dose. - THE STRAITS TIMES

