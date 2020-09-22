Man accused of breaking Covid-19 curbs during circuit breaker

A Malaysian man was hauled to court yesterday to face seven charges of breaking Covid-19 regulations during the circuit breaker period.

Villian Sri Thru Kejenthiran, 33, is accused of leaving his home in Block 508 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 without any reasonable excuse on four occasions between April 15 and May 21.

He also allegedly unlawfully met others thrice and was charged with one count of affray.

The circuit breaker came into effect on April 7 and was lifted on June 1.

Villian is said to have met two men, Ravindran Marimuthu and Logeswaran Rajagopal, at the void deck of Block 505 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 on April 15 at about 10.30pm. Neither of them lived in the same residence as Villian.

On April 27, Villian was allegedly at the void deck of Block 223 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 4.30am without any reasonable excuse.

Then, at about 5.45pm on the same day, he is accused of disturbing the public peace by fighting with a man named Paramasilvam using his fists and a bamboo pole, and exchanging punches with Paramasilvam several times at Block 505 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

Villian is said to have met Ravindran and Logeswaran twice more on May 13 and May 21 at the corridor and staircase landing outside his home, and at the open area between blocks 505 and 507 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 respectively.

Out on $2,000 bail, Villian is expected plead guilty on Oct 19.

He faces up to six months' jail, a fine of up to $10,000 or both on each charge of breaching Covid-19 regulations.

For affray, he can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both. - KOK YUFENG