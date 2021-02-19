Man accused of fatally stabbing woman had allegedly hurt her last year

The woman was found lying motionless with stab wounds at a void deck.

A 35-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Jurong East had purportedly hurt her with a penknife in November last year.

Zheng Xianfeng, a Chinese national, was facing two charges, including for last year's alleged offence, before he was charged yesterday with murdering Ms Tham Mee Yoke.

Ms Tham, 34, was found lying motionless with multiple stab wounds at the void deck of Block 308 Jurong East Street 32 by the police, after they were alerted on Tuesday at 11.55pm.

She was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and pronounced dead at about 1.30am the next day.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call for help at 12.05am on Wednesday and said two people were taken to the hospital. The police said Zheng and Ms Tham knew each other.

According to court documents, Zheng is said to have voluntarily caused hurt to Ms Tham using a penknife at around midnight on Nov 17 last year at the open space carpark next to Block 349 Jurong East Avenue 1.

He is also accused of causing annoyance to one Abdul Aziz Ishak at around 11.50pm on Jan 16 this year by lying down on the carpark near Block 316 Jurong East Street 32 and shouting while drunk.

The Straits Times understands Ms Tham was a Malaysian who lived in a block near where the incident took place.

Some residents that ST spoke to yesterday said they heard a commotion near Block 308 after 11pm on Tuesday.

Photos and videos provided by a resident showed a woman, believed to be Ms Tham, lying on the ground with two other men standing nearby.

A third man is seen pressing on her shoulder in an apparent attempt to stem bleeding.

Paramedics then arrived and tended to the woman.