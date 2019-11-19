Man accused of killing mother now charged with murdering grandmother

A 22-year-old man, who was earlier charged with murdering his mother in a Commonwealth flat on Deepavali day, has been slapped with a fresh charge of killing his grandmother.

Gabriel Lien Goh, who appeared in court yesterday via video-link, now faces two murder charges.

He is alleged to have killed his mother, Ms Lee Soh Mui, 56, and grandmother, Madam See Keng Keng, 90, at Block 7A Commonwealth Avenue on Oct 27.

According to charge sheets, both murders occurred at about 7.25pm but in different units on the seventh storey.

It was reported that Ms Lee was found dead in her flat, while Madam Seng was found in a next-door neighbour's unit, where she was believed to have died from her injuries.

Two other people were taken to the National University Hospital by ambulance and Goh was arrested the same night.

First charged with murdering his mother on Oct 28, Goh was remanded at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for psychiatric assessment for three weeks.

If found guilty of murder, he faces the death penalty. - KOK YUFENG