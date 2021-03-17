Man accused of raping undergrad social escort

A delivery driver who engaged the sexual services of a part-time social escort has been accused of raping the woman, then 22, at knifepoint after he pretended to be a police officer but refused to show her any identification.

Following the alleged sexual assault, Ng Yi Yao, 32, watched the woman shower, admitted that he was not a police officer and proposed moving in to live with her, the High Court heard yesterday.

They then exchanged phone numbers, and Ng took the woman home in a taxi, walked her up to her unit and kissed her outside.

Ng, a Singaporean, is contesting two counts each of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual assault by penetration.

A fifth charge of impersonating a police officer has been stood down.

The court heard that on Feb 21, 2019, the woman was told by her agent to check into a room at the Harbour Ville Hotel at 8.15pm and that her client would pay her $450. She was also told that she may have another client at 9pm.

The Singaporean, a part-time undergraduate who had a full-time job apart from her social escort work, cannot be named, due to a gag order.

Prosecutors said when she asked Ng for payment after he arrived, he identified himself as a police officer and briefly flashed what appeared to be a card holder at her. He also asked for her phone and identity card, and she complied.

At some point, Ng took out his phone and started a voice recording, telling the woman that there was a police operation. He also called her agent to cancel her subsequent job.

Ng then asked for a change of rooms. In the new room, Ng kept up his pretence of being a police officer and repeatedly asked her to perform sexual acts with him, but she refused, said prosecutors.

At about 10pm, she sent a text message to a friend - "Bro I can't make it tonight have smth on" - as code that she was in trouble.

Suspecting that Ng was not a police officer, she asked him for identification, but he refused to show it to her.

Prosecutors said he then told the victim to switch off the lights or he would hurt her. The woman saw him holding a Swiss army knife and complied.

Ng then allegedly raped her and made her perform oral sex on him.

The woman wanted to leave after she showered, but Ng struck up a conversation with her.

After she told him she needed to get home to submit assignments by 11.59pm, they exchanged numbers and he took photos of her identity card.

Ng also insisted on taking her home and giving her $40 even though she did not want to accept the money.

She called a friend and the police shortly after returning home.

Ng was arrested the next morning at a hostel in Hongkong Street where he was staying.