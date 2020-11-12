Singapore

Man accused of slashing Certis officer charged with assault

Man accused of slashing Certis officer charged with assault
Vikneswaran Sivan, a 30-year-old Singaporean, is accused of using a sickle to slash Mr Mohamad Afiq Mohamad Jamil's calves at Block 503C Canberra Link near Sembawang Road. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Nov 12, 2020 06:00 am

A man who allegedly slashed a Certis enforcement officer with a sickle earlier this week was charged yesterday with one count of assault.

Vikneswaran Sivan, a 30-year-old Singaporean, is accused of using the weapon to slash Mr Mohamad Afiq Mohamad Jamil's calves at Block 503C Canberra Link near Sembawang Road at around 7.40pm on Monday.

Certis and the National Environment Agency (NEA) had said in an earlier joint statement that Mr Afiq and another Certis officer were on enforcement duty against public health offences, such as littering and smoking, when the incident occurred. Both officers were attached to the NEA at the time.

After another person was issued a fine for a smoking offence, Vikneswaran allegedly attacked Mr Afiq.

The agencies said the attacker "was present but not implicated in the smoking enforcement action".

Vikneswaran was arrested within seven hours of the incident.

Singapore

Couple, both 26, to be charged with murder of 11-year-old girl

Related Stories

Man told daughter to take sleeping pills and lie to cops

Man arrested for alleged sickle attack on enforcement officer

Teen nabbed for impersonating enforcement officer in Jurong East

His bail was set at $15,000 yesterday and his case has been adjourned to Dec 9.

For voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned. - THE STRAITS TIMES

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME