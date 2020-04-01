Man acquitted of abetting teenage girlfriend in bid to kill his father

A man accused of conspiring with his teenage girlfriend in an attempt to kill his father has been acquitted.

Rammel Singh Swaran Singh, 22, had been accused of abetting Lai Li Ting, 17, to kill Mr Swaran Singh Ram Singh, 60, between Sept 24 and Sept 30 last year.

No murder was committed.

Mr Rammel Singh, who has been in remand for almost six months since Oct 5 last year, was yesterday given a discharge amounting to an acquittal by District Judge Terence Tay following an application by Deputy Public Prosecutors Timotheus Koh and Soh Weiqi.

The DPPs did not state the reason for the application.

Li Ting, who was originally charged with attempted murder, had her charge reduced to voluntarily causing hurt by means of a dangerous weapon.

She allegedly attacked Mr Swaran Singh with a knife at about 6pm on Sept 30 last year in the vicinity of Block 126 Marsiling Rise. He was injured on his right middle finger, left thumb and left index finger.

In remand since Oct 2 last year, Li Ting was yesterday offered bail of $10,000 on the condition she must not contact Mr Swaran Singh or his family members.

She is expected to plead guilty to the new charge on April 13.

The prosecution also did not state why the charge had been reclassified.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to Mr Swaran Singh with a knife, Li Ting can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both. She cannot be caned.