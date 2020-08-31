Man admits punching victim who fell and died 3 days later

Unhappy that the car he was in was kicked by a pedestrian, Fino Foo Zhi Peng alighted and punched the man's face once, causing him to fall.

The back of Mr Jeffrey Tan Junjie's head struck the ground and the 31-year-old died in hospital three days later.

Foo, now 28, pleaded guilty in a district court on Friday to one count each of assault and rioting.

Foo and his friends had earlier gone to Clarke Quay for a night of merrymaking and were in a convoy of three cars at a multi-storey carpark there at around 4am on April 16, 2017, when Mr Tan kicked one of the vehicles. It was not stated why he did so.

Foo, the driver and another passenger then alighted, the court heard. Foo confronted Mr Tan and punched his face once, causing him to fall to the floor.

ARMED HIMSELF

Foo's friends also got out from their vehicles and one of them, Allan Ng Wei Wen, now 34, armed himself with a metal rod.

When another pedestrian, Mr Lim Soon Leng, who knew Mr Tan, tried to come forward, Ng struck Mr Lim with the rod, causing his face to bleed.

A man identified as Mr Xie Hui, who was then 30, went towards Foo's group and said Mr Lim was his friend. Ng responded by hitting Mr Xie with the rod and the rest of Foo's group also joined in the attack.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Lim said: "The force from the blows of the metal rod was so great (that it) put a substantial dent on the metal bezel of the Rolex watch that was worn on (Mr Xie's) wrist.

"It was also great enough to break the chrome bracelet of the watch."

Foo's group then returned to their vehicles and fled before police arrived at the scene.

Mr Tan was unconscious when he was taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH), where he died of a head injury.

Mr Lim and Mr Xie were also taken to SGH with injuries.

Five other men from Foo's group who were involved in the attack were charged earlier and one of them was sentenced to 15 months' jail. The remaining four and Ng admitted to their offences on Friday.

The two Singaporeans will be sentenced on Sept 28.