Man admits to punching wife and kicking her in the face at LRT station

Furious that his wife wanted to return to her mother's home, he pushed her against a wall, punched her, and kicked her in the face even after she had fainted.

And he did all of this at an LRT station, in front of their two young children and other commuters.

Yesterday, the man, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous hurt, and another charge under the Women's Charter.

In assaulting her, he had also breached the personal protection order his wife, also 35, had taken out against him in July 2013to stop him from using violence against her and their son.

They are now divorced.

In August last year, the couple were waiting for a train at Pending LRT station in Bukit Panjang with their son and daughter, then seven and six years old respectively.They were dealing with marital issues several days before the incident, and the wife was staying over at her parents' home.

While waiting for the train, the woman told the man she wanted to return to her mother's home that night. The man grabbed her hand tightly and asked her to return to their home, but she refused.

He then pushed his wife against the wall and punched her in the face three times. She fell backwards and fainted.He then kicked her twice in the face and also stomped on her forehead twice. Her face bled and swelled. When she tried to shout for help, the man covered her mouth with his hand.

The attack was witnessed by fellow commuters and the couple's children, who were crying and shouting for their father to stop. A woman, who had observed the assault from her bedroom window, called the police.

The victim suffered facial fractures, bruises, and lacerations.

In mitigation, the man claimed his wife was having an affair.

He is expected to be sentenced in January.