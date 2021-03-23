Man admits to sexually abusing two godsons he sheltered at his flat

A jobless man, who was the godfather of two young brothers, offered to house the boys and their mother at his one-room flat after learning that they were staying at a crisis shelter.

But during the two-month stay at his flat, the man sexually assaulted the older boy, then 12, and molested the younger boy, who turned 11 during that period.

The boys, who were abused between October and December 2019, did not tell anyone about it initially as they were worried about being homeless.

They told their mother after they moved to their own flat in January last year.

Yesterday, the man pleaded guilty in the High Court to two charges of sexual assault by penetration in relation to the older boy.

Three other counts - one for sexually assaulting the older boy, one for molesting the younger boy and one unrelated charge for causing hurt to a bus driver - will be considered when he is sentenced.

The man, who has past convictions, including for molesting a woman in 2015, cannot be named due to a gag order.

Deputy public prosecutors Marcus Foo and Chong Kee En sought at least 19 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

Defence counsel Ranadhir Gupta sought the "minimum sentence".

Under the law, each charge of sexual assault by penetration of a minor carries at least eight years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane.

Sentencing was adjourned to April 13.

The court heard that the man and his wife were the boys' godparents. They offered to take the boys and their mother in after the trio were evicted from their home due to a family dispute in 2019.

The boys' father had abandoned the family about 10 years ago.

At the time, the boys were under a safety plan by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and care workers allowed their stay at the man's flat.

Some time later, the boys' grandfather also stayed there.

The accused, whom the boys called "Papa", signed their school consent forms and cared for them when the other adults were not around.

At the flat, the older boy slept on the same mattress as the man and his wife, while the younger boy slept on another mattress with his mother and grandfather.

When his wife declined his request for sex, the man carried out penetrative sexual acts on the older boy while the rest of the family were asleep.

On another occasion, the man sexually assaulted the boy while they were showering together.

These incidents came to light after the younger boy was molested and asked his older brother if anything had happened to him.

The matter was reported to their care worker and a police report was made.

The boys are currently under the care of MSF.