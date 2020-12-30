Man admits to slashing men with parang in revenge attack

A 29-year-old man who wanted to take revenge after a dispute at a wedding function slashed another man so badly it took the victim two months to recover.

Yesterday, Irsyad Sameer Abdul Rahim admitted to multiple offences, including drug-related and traffic offences, and to voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

He had also fled from the police multiple times.

In December 2017, Irsyad Sameer was approached by police officers after he had fled from a roadblock previously.

The police officers parked their car in front of him to prevent him from leaving, but he accelerated, hit their car and sped off.

He also rammed into another car in order to create space for him to manoeuvre out.

In March 2018, Irsyad Sameer organised a revenge attack with three others against another man after a dispute at a wedding function.

A few weeks after the dispute, they went to the victim's workplace at a karaoke joint, each armed with a parang.

Three of them slashed the victim repeatedly while one acted as a lookout, Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Lim said.

Irsyad Sameer also slashed one of the patrons on the head while thrashing the karaoke rooms. Both victims bled profusely and have scars from the attack.

About a week later, police officers approached Irsyad Sameer at a void deck of a Housing Board flat. But he quickly entered a car, locked the door and sped off, hitting one of the police officers and sending him flying.

HOSPITAL

The officer was taken to hospital with abrasions and tenderness on his hand.

Irsyad Sameer then abandoned the car, which was later found to have drugs, in Bedok South.

He was finally arrested on April 7, 2018, by Central Narcotics Bureau officers at Victoria Hotel in Bugis.

Methamphetamine was found in his urine sample.

A corrective training suitability report has been called for and he is expected to be sentenced next month.