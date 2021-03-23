Man admits to threatening judge who dismissed Section 377A challenges

A man threatened a High Court judge and the Singapore judiciary after challenges against Section 377A - which criminalises sex between men - were dismissed in March last year.

Muhammad Hanif Mohamed Huzairi yesterday also admitted to inciting violence against them on Instagram.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of using threatening words towards a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act, and two counts of communicating an electronic record containing an incitement to violence.

He had directed his posts at Justice See Kee Oon, who had dismissed the challenges seeking to overturn the legal provision in Section 377A of the Penal Code.

Hanif is set to be sentenced on April 22.

Court documents stated that when Hanif found out that the constitutional challenges were dismissed, he was upset and felt that the judges had to be replaced.

He expressed his displeasure by posting Instagram Stories and commenting on Pink Dot SG's Instagram post.

On March 30 last year at 4.02pm, Hanif posted an Instagram Stories item on his account, which is public, saying: "To the dead-ass boomer of a judge who dismissed the challenges against S377A, you better... watch out!!"

Three hours later, he posted a comment on Pink Dot SG's Instagram post saying: "Time to hunt down the oppressive judges, who basically maintained the legalisation of discrimination against us, and make them pay the ultimate price."

CALLED FOR TORTURE

A second Instagram Stories post about half an hour later called for the torture of the "corrupted judges" until they "crumble and repeal S377A on the spot".

A complainant had lodged a police report against Hanif that day at around 11.30pm after seeing the threats of violence.

Those convicted of using threatening words towards a public servant can be jailed for up to a year and fined.

Those convicted of communicating an electronic record containing an incitement to violence can be jailed for up to five years and fined.