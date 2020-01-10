Man on trial for impersonating a police officer and sexually assaulting maid

A domestic worker ironing clothes one afternoon had a shock when a drunk man trespassed into her employer's flat through the unlocked front door and crept into her room, the High Court heard yesterday.

Mark Kalaivanan Tamilarasan, 40, allegedly told the 32-year-old woman he was a police officer. He is said to have molested her and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Kalaivanan is contesting four charges – one each of aggravated sexual assault by penetration, house trespass, outrage of modesty and impersonating a public servant.

The court heard he will be raising the defence of consent.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chew Xin Ying told the court the accused is likely to argue that the maid had led him to the flat, where she willingly performed the sex act on him.

The DPP said: "The prosecution will lead evidence to show that these are complete lies."

She noted the accused was captured on police camera taking the lift up to the 15th storey alone. Kalaivanan allegedly talked to at least one other maid and her employer through their door, pretending to be an immigration officer, before he chanced on an unlocked door.

The maid cannot be named to protect her identity.

In her opening address, the DPP told the court that on July 15, 2017, after a drinking session with friends, Kalaivanan trespassed into the flat at about 3.45pm and entered the maid's room without any warning. The only other person at home was the employer's bedridden mother.

The DPP said the accused lied to the maid that he was a police officer and demanded she hand over her passport, work permit and money. When she did not comply, he grabbed her breast and touched her thigh. She begged him to stop but he threatened to beat her up.

As she repeatedly shouted "Tolong, tolong! (help, help! in Malay)", he pulled her to the toilet and told her to sit on the toilet bowl. He then forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Neighbours who heard her shouts for help called the police.

When she heard footsteps, the maid managed to escape and ran toward police officers who arrived at the flat in response to the calls.