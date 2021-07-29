Man allegedly punches cop after being found in room with 11 others

A man, 24, was arrested for allegedly punching a police officer in the face while trying to escape after he was found in a hotel room with 11 others.

The police said yesterday they had received information about a gathering in a guest room of a hotel located in Scotts Road on July 4.

The officers found 12 people allegedly socialising inside the room and consuming alcohol.

Singapore was at phase three (heightened alert) then, and social groups were allowed only up to five people.

The 24-year-old man had purportedly attempted to escape by punching a police officer in the face.

Another man, 23, allegedly hurled vulgarities at the officers.

"The 24-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, while the 23-year-old man was arrested for using abusive language against a public servant," said the police.

NON-COMPLIANCE

The 12 individuals found inside the room will also be investigated for alleged non-compliance with safe-distancing measures.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty can be jailed for up to seven years, and fined or caned.

Those found guilty of using abusive words against a public servant are liable for a fine not exceeding $5,000, a jail term not exceeding 12 months or both.

Those found not wearing a mask or not wearing it properly outside their place of residence may face a fine not exceeding $10,000, a jail term not exceeding six months or both.

"Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously.

"We take a stern view of abusive behaviour against public servants and irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures," added the police.