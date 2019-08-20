Man allegedly raped multiple girls aged 14 to 19 over 10-month span

A 31-year-old Chinese national allegedly raped and sexually assaulted at least five teenage girls aged 14 to 19 years old between last September and June this year - nearly one offence each month.

Lin Rongxin, now in remand for psychiatric assessment, appeared in court yesterday via video link.

He is facing seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault by penetration.

Between September and December last year, Lin allegedly raped an 18-year-old girl in a men's toilet cubicle on the seventh storey of Block 1008 Toa Payoh North, an industrial building.

He allegedly returned to the same toilet later that year, where he raped a 14-year-old in October and violated a girl of the same age in November.

In March this year, and some time between May and June, two more girls were raped in the same toilet.

The victims were 17 and 14 years old.

Last December, he also allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in a unit at Bishan Loft.

In February, he victimised a 15-year-old girl at an undisclosed location in Toa Payoh.