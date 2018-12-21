Man allegedly robs woman at knifepoint while out on bail

A 40-year-old man allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint in Maxwell Road on Monday while out on bail for a string of other offences.

Muhammad Rozaimie Zainal appeared in court yesterday and was charged with one count of armed robbery.

While out on $5,000 bail, Rozaimie allegedly armed himself with the weapon, approached a 30-year-old woman and robbed her of $1,052 in cash at around 11pm before fleeing.

In a statement, police said that officers from the Central Police Division established Rozaimie's identity and he was arrested in Orchard Road at around 2am on Wednesday.

He had been in court in October to face one count each of pretending to be a policeman, assault and wrongfully restraining a foreign woman.

On Sept 9, he was in a room with the woman at the New Orchid Hotel in Balestier Road where he allegedly told her that he would arrest and repatriate her if she did not have sex with him.

Court documents did not reveal the woman's nationality and occupation.

He is also accused of assaulting her by punching her head as well as scratching her face, neck and chest. After that, he is said to have prevented her from leaving the room.

Rozaimie is being remanded at the Central Police Division and will be back in court on Thursday.

If convicted of armed robbery, he could be jailed for between three and 14 years with at least 12 strokes of the cane. If convicted of impersonating a police officer, he could be jailed for up to two years and fined.