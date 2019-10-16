Man allegedly slashes victim with knife and steals iPhone

A man allegedly slashed another man with a fruit knife and stole his phone at Tanglin Halt on Sunday.

Teow Kong Seng, 58, was charged yesterday with armed robbery with hurt committed while under remission. Court documents allege that Teow used the knife to slash the victim's left index finger and took his iPhone at about 10.30pm on Sunday.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the marketplace at Block 48 Tanglin Halt Road.

Yesterday, police said they got a report on the incident at about 10.40pm on Sunday.

The suspect was arrested on the same day.

If convicted, Teow, who is under a remission order from prison, will be jailed at least five years, up to a maximum of 20 years and be given at least 12 strokes of the cane. His bail is set at $20,000, and he is expected to be back in court on Nov 5.