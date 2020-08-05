Man allegedly threw food at cleaner and pushed her until she fell

A man who allegedly threw food at a hawker centre cleaner and pushed her is expected to be charged today.

In a news release yesterday, the police said the 44-year-old man will be charged with using criminal force and voluntarily causing hurt.

On Feb 5, the police were alerted to a dispute at 45 Quality Road, the address of Quality Road Food Centre in Jurong West.

The man is alleged to have thrown his plate of food at the cleaner, who is in her 50s. He also allegedly pushed her, causing her to fall.

It was not known how the dispute arose or if the two were known to each other before the incident.

In their release, the police said they have zero tolerance for such acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

Those convicted of using criminal force can be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to $1,500, or both.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to three years, or fined up to $5,000, or both.- DAVID SUN