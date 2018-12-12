Man allegedly tried to get $1 bribe from truck driver

A man who worked as a senior equipment operator at a container company was in court yesterday after he allegedly tried to obtain a $1 bribe from a lorry driver.

The Straits Times understands this is one of the lowest amounts involved in a corruption case.

Chinese national Chen Ziliang, 47, who worked at Cogent Container Depot, was charged with two counts of corruption. He is accused of attempting to obtain the bribe from Mr Jiang Xingnian on Oct 20 last year in exchange for not delaying the collection of a container on his vehicle.

According to court documents, Chen is said to have obtained bribes from other drivers collecting or returning containers placed at the company between May 2016 and March this year.

His colleague, forklift truck operator Zhao Yucun, 43, who is also a Chinese national, was charged with one count of corruption yesterday. Zhao allegedly got bribes from lorry drivers between September 2014 and March this year.

In a statement, Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said: "Employees are expected to carry out their duties fairly instead of obtaining bribes... Bribes of any amount or any kind will not be tolerated."

The two Chinese nationals were each offered bail of $5,000, and they will be back in court on Jan 9 next year.

- SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB