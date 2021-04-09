Man allegedly tried to get Grab driver to deliver ‘guns’ to buyer

A man accused of selling replica guns online allegedly tried but failed to engage an unsuspecting private-hire car driver to deliver the goods, a district court heard yesterday.

Liu Huijian, 41, is on trial for an offence under the Arms and Explosives Act.

The Singaporean allegedly had in his possession 156 guns from which pellets could be discharged, as well as component parts of such guns. They were found in a Sims Place flat on Nov 16, 2018, court documents said.

Taking the stand yesterday on the first day of Liu's trial, Grab driver Tan Chee Pheow recalled receiving a booking around 9am to transport a passenger from the Sims area to Woodlands, but he could not remember the date.

When he arrived at the pickup point, a man knocked on the window of his car and handed him a box, claiming it contained items such as books and magazines.

But he sensed something was amiss because the box was heavy, he told District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz.

He told the man to open the box as he was "worried" it might contain "something illegal". The man initially refused and relented only when Mr Tan said he would reject the booking.

Mr Tan said he immediately returned the box to the man after spotting a "gun-like object" inside.

He then called Grab to cancel the booking and told his office about the incident.

Mr Tan said he received a call from Ang Mo Kio Police Division later that day, and was asked to provide a statement about the incident.

Asked in court yesterday if he recognised Liu, Mr Tan said no.

The trial continues.

The police said in an earlier statement they were alerted to the case on Nov 16, 2018.

Officers arrested Liu that day and seized more than 150 "airsoft handguns" and accessories.