Man and step-son claim trial to charge of attacking NSF who died

A man and his stepson allegedly attacked and tied up a man who later died.

Ryan Xavier Tay Seet Choong, 24, and his stepfather Lawrence Lim Peck Beng, 58, have both claimed trial to a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Mr Shawn Ignatius Rodrigues in 2016.

On July 9 that year, at about 7.50pm, the duo allegedly sat on Mr Rodrigues' buttocks and held his legs, punched his face multiple times, pushed his face forcefully to the ground, and pressed a knee into the victim's back for about 20 minutes.

Mr Rodrigues, 26, who was serving his national service with the Republic of Singapore Air Force at the time, was found dead near a lift landing in Block 279 Yishun Street 22 shortly after.

He had suffered multiple fractures on his face, including his nose and right eye.

Yesterday, the prosecution called four police officers to the stand as witnesses.

Statements from the officers said the victim was found lying on the ground face down.

According to the statement from the second police officer called as a witness, the police received a call informing them that a molester had been caught.

When the officer arrived at the scene, he said he saw Mr Rodrigues lying in a prone position on the floor with his right hand tied to both his legs in the air. He added that there was blood on the victim's face.

The officer told the court that he was later able to detect a faint pulse from the victim's wrist, but none on the neck.

VIDEOS

Three videos taken by the body-worn camera of the officer were played in court.

In one of the videos, Tay is heard telling the officer in a mix of English and Mandarin that Mr Rodrigues had harassed him and his family.

He also told the officer he smashed the victim's face and had previously warned that he would kill the victim.

He added that he did not mind getting charged.

Lim, who also appeared in the videos, was heard telling the officer that they "finally caught him".

Deputy Public Prosecutors Wong Kok Weng and Jason Chua said there would be at least four more witnesses in the trial that continues today.

Tay was represented by Mr Peter Low and Lim by Mr Ang Sin Teck.