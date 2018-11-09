Man and student arrested for MRT fight

In the video that was posted on Facebook on Wednesday, the duo can be heard exchanging taunts and punches as other passengers move away from the fracas.

In the video that was posted on Facebook on Wednesday, the duo can be heard exchanging taunts and punches as other passengers move away from the fracas.

A man and a student in uniform believed to be from the Institute of Technical Education have been arrested for a fistfight on an MRT train.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday morning, was captured on video and has been shared widely on social media, with more than 1,500 shares since it was posted on the same evening on Facebook.

The two are seen shouting at each other in the one-minute video, taunting each other and trading blows.

As passengers move away from the scuffle in the cabin, a woman can be heard shouting at them to stop.

At one point, an announcement over the public alert system can be heard telling passengers that the emergency button has been activated and that staff are investigating.

The man, who is believed to be a working adult, is also captured on video spitting in the midst of the scuffle.

The two can be heard exchanging taunts. None of the commuters seen in the video intervened in the fight.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the case of affray at 5 Raffles Place at 10.48am on Wednesday. The two, aged 16 and 25, were arrested.

The New Paper understands that the fight was the result of a staring incident, and that the two men did not know each other.

If convicted of affray, they can be jailed up to a year or fined up to $5,000 or both. Police investigations are ongoing.