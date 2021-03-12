Man arranged for woman to wed his brother in sham marriage

A Singaporean man and a Chinese woman have been sentenced to jail for their involvement in a marriage of convenience (MOC) and for giving false statements.

Pang Beng Lee, 46, had arranged for the marriage between Qin Fuxing, 34, with whom he was having an extramarital affair, and his older brother Beng Hai, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yesterday.

Pang was sentenced to 12 months and two weeks in jail, while Qin was sentenced to 10 months and two weeks' imprisonment.

They had been charged under the Immigration Act.

Charges against Pang's older brother were abated as he had died in April last year.

The ICA said in a statement that Pang first met Qin when she was living and working in Malaysia in 2013.

But they could not get married as Pang was already married with children at the time.

Hesuggested that his older brother marry Qin, which would let them apply for subsidised public housing as a married couple.

At that time, his brother needed a place to live after he had transferred ownership of his flat to his former wife, the ICA said.

"In this way, Beng Lee could also continue to be with Qin," the authority added.

Pang's brother and Qin solemnised their marriage of convenience on Sept 11, 2017, with Pang as the witness.

Qin managed to extend her stay in Singapore several times with Pang's brother as her sponsor, said the ICA.

During this period, Pang helped the "couple" make false statements by declaring that they were at the same residential address stated in Qin's visit pass application.

ARREST

The ICA did not reveal details of its investigations but said that its officers arrested the trio at three different residential addresses in Jurong, Hougang and Woodlands on May 31, 2018.

"The ICA takes a serious view of individuals trying to circumvent our system by engaging in or arranging/assisting to arrange MOCs to obtain immigration facilities in Singapore," it added.

"We will spare no effort in investigating such cases, and will pursue every available lead."

The maximum penalty for the marriage of convenience offence is a fine of up to $10,000 and/or jail time of up to 10 years.

Those who made false statements to obtain immigration facilities can face a fine of up to $4,000 and/ or a jail term of up to 12 months.

The ICA said the public can report any suspected case of marriage of convenience, as well as any other immigration-related offences by using an online form at https://eservices.ica.gov. sg/ feedbackio