Man arrested after $520k of fake goods seized

More than 4,800 pieces of counterfeit bags, wallets and watches were seized from a company in Woodlands Industrial Park and the suspect's home.

A 21-year-old man was arrested last Thursday for allegedly importing and possessing counterfeit bags, wallets and watches worth more than half a million dollars for sale.

The police and Singapore Customs said in a joint statement yesterday that more than 4,800 pieces of counterfeit goods were seized. The total street value of the seized goods was more than $520,000.

Customs officers had on Oct 4 and Oct 5 found bags suspected to be fakes after inspecting two consignments at a warehouse in Woodlands Industrial Park.

The items were confiscated after the rights holders confirmed they were fakes, said the authorities.

Officers from Singapore Customs and the Criminal Investigation Department conducted a joint operation last Thursday, in which more than 800 pieces of counterfeit bags were seized from a logistics company in Woodlands Industrial Park.

The authorities arrested the suspect at Compassvale Street later in the day. More than 4,000 pieces of counterfeit bags, wallets and watches were seized from his home.

Preliminary investigations found that the man was selling counterfeit bags on various online platforms.

Anyone convicted of importing, possessing or distributing goods with falsely applied trademark for the purpose of trade can be fined up to $100,000 and jailed for up to five years.