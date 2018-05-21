Singapore

Man arrested after accident at Changi Airport; woman driver injured

One of the cars crashed into a convex traffic mirror on a road divider at Terminal 2. PHOTO: IVY LONG / FACEBOOK
May 21, 2018 06:00 am

A 35-year-old driver was arrested after two cars were involved in an accident at Changi Airport on Saturday.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at Airport Boulevard at around 10am.

One of the drivers, a 33-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, said a police spokesman.

The other driver, a 35-year-old man, was arrested for traffic-related offences.

Photos of the accident circulating online showed a Singapore-registered car that had crashed into a convex traffic mirror on a road divider at Terminal 2.

Police investigations are ongoing. - THE STRAITS TIMES

