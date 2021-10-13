Man arrested after allegedly smashing taxi with helmet

A 30-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday (Oct 14) with committing a rash act after getting arrested for allegedly smashing a taxi at a Housing and Development Board block in Chua Chu Kang.

Several readers alerted Stomp to videos of the incident that occurred at Block 804B Keat Hong Close on Sunday evening (Oct 10).

One video shows the man using a motorcycle helmet and repeatedly hit a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi, causing its side mirror to fall off.

The man subsequently tries to pry off the taxi's rear windscreen wiper and throwing it at the vehicle. He can also be heard hurling vulgarities.

Another video shows the man whacking the taxi's front bonnet with his helmet and continuing to verbally abuse the cab driver.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at around 6.10pm.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly confronted the taxi driver over a traffic dispute," the police said.

"During the confrontation, the man allegedly used his motorcycle helmet to hit the taxi, resulting in damages to the taxi.

"The driver and the passengers on board the taxi, including a baby, were unhurt."

In response to a Stomp query, Ms Tammy Tan, group chief branding and communications officer of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited, said the cab driver called for assistance and the police arrived soon after.

"We are thankful that both our cabby and the passengers onboard were uninjured although we have no doubt that it had been a traumatic experience.

"We have reached out to them to check on their well-being," said Ms Tan, adding the company will be assisting the police in their investigations.

The police said that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday by officers from the Jurong Police Division.

He is also being investigated for mischief, using threatening behaviour, and failing to wear a mask in a public place.

If found guilty of committing a rash act, the man could be jailed up to six months or fined up to S$2,500, or both. The act of mischief carries up to two years or a fine while using threatening behaviour is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.