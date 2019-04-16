Man arrested after car slams into crowd at Marina Bay Financial Centre

(Left) The car ploughed into pedestrians after mounting a pavement at Marina Bay Financial Centre. The driver (right) was arrested.

A car crashed through bollards at Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC) and mowed down pedestrians during the evening peak hour yesterday.

Police said three female pedestrians and a male car passenger, aged between 35 and 46, were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

The 25-year-old driver, who was wearing a T-shirt with the Marvel logo, was arrested for causing grievous hurt by negligent act.

His Mitsubishi Lancer was reportedly travelling on Central Boulevard when it mounted the pavement at the junction of Marina Way and crashed through a first-layer bollard at MBFC Tower 3 at about 6pm.

After hitting the pedestrians, the car came to a stop at the second layer of bollards.

A witness who was seen assisting police investigations at the scene later told The New Paper that two women were pinned under the front of the car.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said they were both conscious.

"I spoke to them and they seemed okay. They didn't seem badly injured," he said.

"Some people then came forward to help them."

A video of the incident, posted on the SG Kay Poh Facebook page, shows about a dozen people, including a construction worker, helping to lift part of the car in an effort to free the trapped women.

TNP understands that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed fire engines to the scene, and the women were extricated from beneath the car.

Other videos of the incident also show several people stopping to help.

Mr Ben Lee, 55, a wildlife conservationist and naturalist, sent TNP a video of the aftermath, which shows a woman in a neck brace being taken away on a stretcher.

Mr Lee said: "I was in a meeting in the building when I saw people looking out of the window, so I took a look as well.

"I was shocked and it didn't look real. The woman was lying in front of the car motionless and didn't seem to be able to even turn her body."

He said that even when the paramedics arrived, they took some time to place her on the stretcher.

"It must have been very serious, because they did it so cautiously but professionally," he said.

"It seemed like it was hard for them to move her even half an inch."

The front of the Lancer was badly damaged, and the bollard it had crashed into was uprooted from the pavement.

Painted in two tones of red and black with gold wheel rims, the car was missing a headlight, which ended up about a metre away.

Its racing-style steering wheel was also dislodged.

The driver was taken away by the police around 9.30pm.

The penalty for causing grievous hurt by negligent act is a jail term of up to two years, or a fine up to $5,000, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.