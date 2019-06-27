Singapore

Man arrested after car turns turtle

PHOTO: STOMP
John Tan
Jun 27, 2019 06:00 am

An 18-year-old was arrested on Tuesday morning after a car he was driving turned turtle.

The police told The New Paper he was arrested for taking the car without its owner's consent.

They were alerted to the accident along Jurong West Central 3 towards Jurong West Central 2 at 9.39am.

In photos provided by Stomp users, the white car could be seen overturned with what appeared to be a broken window on its right side.

The man was conscious when taken to hospital.

