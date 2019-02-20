Singapore

Man arrested after perching on ledge in Yishun Ring Road

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Feb 20, 2019 06:00 am

A man perched on a sixth-storey ledge of Block 111 Yishun Ring Road kept police and rescuers busy for about an hour on Monday afternoon.

The man, 37, was eventually coaxed back into the building and arrested, but not before a safety air-pack and Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team rappellers were deployed.

Under proposed changes to the Criminal Law Reform Bill, attempted suicide will be decriminalised. Currently, those convicted can be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

'Monster' forced wife to be prostitute, sexually abused daughter

