Man arrested after perching on ledge in Yishun Ring Road

A man perched on a sixth-storey ledge of Block 111 Yishun Ring Road kept police and rescuers busy for about an hour on Monday afternoon.

The man, 37, was eventually coaxed back into the building and arrested, but not before a safety air-pack and Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team rappellers were deployed.

Under proposed changes to the Criminal Law Reform Bill, attempted suicide will be decriminalised. Currently, those convicted can be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.