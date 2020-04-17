Man arrested after throwing items, including chairs, from Yishun HDB block

(Left) A plastic chair, pots and other debris were thrown from the fourth storey of the block. (Right) The man being arrested by police.

A 49-year-old man was arrested yesterday after he threw a variety of items, including chairs, from the fourth storey of a block of flats in Yishun.

The police said yesterday that they were alerted to a case of rash act at 7.15am at Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5, which is next to Chong Pang City Wet Market and Food Centre.

Investigations are ongoing.

From a video circulating on social media, a topless man with dyed red hair can be seen throwing a blue chair over the corridor railing.

A few minutes later, he flings what looks like a blue barrel along with several stools over the railing.

The man then hurls what appear to be several rolls of paper down.

A crowd gathers near the foot of the block, and a woman can be heard shouting, telling people to disperse before they get fined.

Some others gesture for people to steer clear of the area.

Another video shows the debris at the foot of the block - plastic chairs and stool, paper and litter.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, a grocery stall owner who wanted to be known only as Mr Fu said the 49-year-old man, also known as Ah Ping, had been working as a dealer in the Marina Bay Sands casino but lost his job after the casino closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Fu said the man lives in the neighbourhood and used to be friendly, but he became moody after he lost his job.

Wanbao also reported that the items the man had thrown down were placed along the corridor of Sian Yew Sia Association, which is also located on the fourth floor.

He said the man is friends with a member in the association and started dropping by for chats after he lost his job.

However, the association closed temporarily after the circuit breaker measures kicked in.