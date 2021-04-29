Man arrested for allegedly attacking woman with knife

The woman was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. She had injuries to her hands and neck.

A disagreement allegedly turned violent and bloody, leaving a woman with injuries to her hands and neck.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking the woman, 35, with a knife on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said they were alerted to an incident at Block 155 Bukit Batok Street 11 at about 4.25pm.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the man was working with the woman at a fish soup stall at a coffee shop in the vicinity when the alleged attack occurred.

SCREAMS

Shin Min reported that an assistant from another stall who did not want to be named heard screams, and when he stepped out of his stall, he saw the woman covered in blood and holding her arms, running to a roasted meat stall next door, as the man walked away.

According to Shin Min, another assistant at the fish soup stall, who also did not want to be named, said that the pair were arguing at about 2pm that day.

The woman was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division and Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man.

He was arrested within four hours of the reported crime.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man and the victim are believed to be known to each other, and the man supposedly had a dispute with the victim before the incident," said the police.

The man will be charged in court today for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or given any combination of the three.