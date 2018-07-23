Man arrested for allegedly filming woman student in SIM toilet

A 21-year-old man was arrested after a woman noticed him filming while she was using the toilet on the fourth storey of the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) campus on Saturday morning.

In a post on Facebook, SIM student Liyin Lee wrote that she had noticed a phone being held over the top edge of the cubicle she was in. She immediately left the cubicle and waited outside the toilet with a friend she had asked to come over.

When the man eventually emerged, Ms Lee and her friend asked why he was in the women's toilet. Ms Lee said the man claimed to have entered by accident because he had a stomachache.

Ms Lee also wrote that the man claimed to have classes on the second storey, though the toilet he was in was on the fourth storey.

The police said they arrested the man after being alerted to a suspected case of insulting the modesty of a woman at SIM shortly before 11am. Police investigations are ongoing. - REI KUROHI