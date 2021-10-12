Singapore

Man arrested for allegedly having knife at Clementi coffee shop

PHOTO: SPF
FARAH DALEY
Oct 12, 2021 10:02 am

A 58-year-old man was arrested for supposedly having a knife at a Clementi coffee shop.

The police said in a statement that they received a call for assistance where a man was allegedly in possession of a knife at a coffee shop along Clementi Avenue 1 on Oct 8 at about 6.10pm 

When officers arrived at the scene, they established the identity of the man and arrested him.

One knife was seized as a case exhibit.

The offence of carrying an offensive weapon in a public place carries a jail term of up to three years and at least six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law.

