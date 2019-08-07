Man arrested for allegedly molesting two six-year-old girls

A 55-year-old man was arrested by the Jurong Police Division for allegedly molesting two six-year-old girls last Saturday at about 11.20pm.

The man cannot be named to protect the identities of the victims.

A statement yesterday by the Singapore Police Force said he was arrested on Monday within 36 hours from the time the case was reported.

Police officers tracked him down swiftly with the aid of images and footage caught by police cameras.

The New Paper understands these cameras are deployed in public areas islandwide, such as at lift landings, car parks, flat corridors, MRT stations and bus interchanges.

The man will be charged in court today with aggravated outrage of modesty of a minor under Section 354A(2)(b) of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he can be caned and jailed between three and 10 years.

- TATIANA MOHAMAD ROSLI