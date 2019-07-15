Man arrested for attempted armed robbery in Bedok pawnshop

Police arrested a 67-year-old man on Saturday for his suspected involvement in the attempted armed robbery in a Bedok pawnshop on Friday.

Officers arrested the suspect along Yishun Street 22, within 32 hours of the alleged offence.

The suspect will be charged in court today.

Commander of Bedok Police Division Julius Lim said: "The man had taken great pains to conceal his identity by covering his face with a surgical mask and changing his clothing multiple times after fleeing the scene. Despite that, Bedok Police Division officers demonstrated great resolve and resourcefulness, and managed to bring him to justice. At about 1.50pm on Friday, the suspect walked into a pawnshop at Block 213 Bedok North Street 1, and attempted to use a chopper to smash open a glass display case containing gold jewellery.

Although the thick glass counter cracked slightly, it did not break, unlike his weapon which snapped into two pieces.

The culprit fled without taking anything.

If convicted, the man can be jailed between two and seven years and punished with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

- CLARA CHONG