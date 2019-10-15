Man arrested; car caught on camera swerving erratically on CTE

A Facebook user followed the Honda and recorded it getting into countless close calls on the Central Expressway.

A 51-year-old man, who was arrested for drink driving last Tuesday, was caught on video driving erratically on the Central Expressway (CTE).

In the three-minute dashboard camera footage circulating online, a Honda Shuttle Hybrid was seen swerving in and out of its lane on the CTE towards Woodlands.

The video was shared by Facebook group Roads.sg yesterday and has had more than 200 comments and 700 shares, and more than 21,000 views on YouTube.

The police said yesterday that they were alerted to the case at 12.12am on Oct 8.

"A 51-year-old man was subsequently arrested for drink driving," they added.

The driver who uploaded the footage noted the Honda's headlights were also turned off.

He wrote: "He got into countless close calls with many vehicles on the road and ran a few red lights when he exited the highway. He also drove over a kerb along Yio Chu Kang Road, which punctured his tyre."

In an effort to warn other motorists, the driver tailed the Honda for about 20 minutes until they reached a multi-storey carpark in Sengkang.

The driver, who wanted to remain anonymous, told The New Paper: "I followed him so I could let the police know his location. I also wanted to make sure he didn't hit anyone."

In his post, he said he saw a label on the Honda that indicated it was a private-hire car.

At one point, he alerted the police.

When they reached the carpark, he noticed the Honda driver was reeking of alcohol, though he denied being drunk.

The man shouted vulgarities at him, and another man who was washing his car came over to help him.

He added that the Honda driver hit a pillar as he was parking in a motorcycle lot and left without winding up the driver's window.

Police investigations are ongoing.