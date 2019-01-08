Man arrested during year-end police raid, public entertainment outlets probed

A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspected involvement in cheating by impersonation and criminal intimidation.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspected involvement in cheating by impersonation and criminal intimidation during a nine-day crime prevention and enforcement operation conducted by the Clementi Police Division between Dec 17 and Dec 25 last year.

In a news release yesterday, the police announced that a total of 422 people were checked during the operations, which took place in the southern part of Singapore.

The police are also investigating six public entertainment outlets that were found to have contravened licensing conditions and action will be taken against the operators for flouting the rules and regulations under the Public Entertainment Act.

Enforcement checks were conducted at industrial and residential premises, and public entertainment outlets.

Police officers also stepped up on patrols at mass congregation areas and roadblocks.