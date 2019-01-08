Singapore

Man arrested during year-end police raid, public entertainment outlets probed

Man arrested during year-end police raid
A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspected involvement in cheating by impersonation and criminal intimidation. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Nur Syahindah Ishak
Jan 08, 2019 06:00 am

A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspected involvement in cheating by impersonation and criminal intimidation during a nine-day crime prevention and enforcement operation conducted by the Clementi Police Division between Dec 17 and Dec 25 last year.

In a news release yesterday, the police announced that a total of 422 people were checked during the operations, which took place in the southern part of Singapore.

The police are also investigating six public entertainment outlets that were found to have contravened licensing conditions and action will be taken against the operators for flouting the rules and regulations under the Public Entertainment Act.

Enforcement checks were conducted at industrial and residential premises, and public entertainment outlets.

Police officers also stepped up on patrols at mass congregation areas and roadblocks. 

NTU prof accused of using criminal force & more
Singapore

NTU prof accused of using criminal force

Related Stories

Man jailed for burning stepdaughter with cigarette, kicking her face

Biker upset lorry moved slowly in road rage case: Employer

Activist Jolovan Wham found guilty of two charges

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME

Nur Syahindah Ishak

Read articles by Nur Syahindah Ishak