Man arrested over knife attack in Serangoon Road

A 33-year-old man suffered arm injuries after he was attacked with a knife.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a knife attack in Serangoon Road.

Four other men, aged between 22 and 44, were also arrested for their suspected involvement in a related case of unlawful assembly, the police said on Saturday.

Last Thursday at about 1.30am, the police said they were alerted to a knife attack at 525 Serangoon Road.

The victim, 33, had allegedly been attacked by the 24-year-old man with a knife. The attack purportedly arose from a heated argument between the victim and a group of men, including the 24-year-old.

The police said the victim suffered injuries on his left arm and was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

A day after the alleged attack, the police appealed for information on the case and were searching for a man to assist in investigations.

Officers from the Central Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department established the identity of the 24-year-old man and arrested him a day after the incident.

The other four men, who were believed to be present when the incident happened, were also arrested for unlawful assembly between Thursday and Saturday.

Investigations are ongoing.

Photographs of the incident with several police tents circulated on social media, leading netizens to speculate what had happened.

It is the second reported knife attack in two days. On Oct 7, a man was attacked by another man with a knife at a supermarket in Boon Lay.

Anyone convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon can be jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or any combination of such punishments.

Anyone convicted of being a member of an unlawful assembly can be jailed for up to two years, or fined, or both. - ADELINE TAN