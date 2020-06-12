Singapore

Man arrested over repeatedly slapping another near Nex mall

Man arrested over repeatedly slapping another near Nex mall
The incident happened at the open space parking area near Nex shopping mall. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ KOI WEI FONG
Harshitha Smruthi
Jun 12, 2020 06:00 am

A man has been arrested for public nuisance and voluntarily causing hurt to another man, the police said in a statement yesterday.

On June 7, the police received a report that the 52-year-old had allegedly slapped another man several times across his face at the open space parking area near Nex shopping mall the previous day at about 5pm.

After inquiries and follow-up investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on Wednesday.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Offenders convicted of being a public nuisance can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to three years or fined up to $5,000, or both.

Student, 18, charged with having sex with his underage girlfriend
Singapore

Student, 18, charged with having sex with his then 14-year-old girlfriend

Related Stories

Doctor accused of rape and molestation is acquitted of all charges

Fishmonger in spitting spat with mutton seller fined $300

Woman who provided sexual services during circuit breaker fined

The police said they take a serious view of such behaviour and will not hesitate to take action against those who disregard the law.- HARSHITHA SMRUTHI L. KANDAKUMAR

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME

Harshitha Smruthi

Read articles by Harshitha Smruthi