Man arrested over repeatedly slapping another near Nex mall

The incident happened at the open space parking area near Nex shopping mall.

A man has been arrested for public nuisance and voluntarily causing hurt to another man, the police said in a statement yesterday.

On June 7, the police received a report that the 52-year-old had allegedly slapped another man several times across his face at the open space parking area near Nex shopping mall the previous day at about 5pm.

After inquiries and follow-up investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on Wednesday.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Offenders convicted of being a public nuisance can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to three years or fined up to $5,000, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of such behaviour and will not hesitate to take action against those who disregard the law.- HARSHITHA SMRUTHI L. KANDAKUMAR