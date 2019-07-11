Man arrested for series of hotel booking scams on Carousell

A man who allegedly cheated victims of more than $40,000 through a series of hotel booking scams on Carousell has been arrested.

He is believed to have been involved in more than 100 cases.

In a media release yesterday, the police said they arrested the 31-year-old on Tuesday after officers from the Commercial Affairs Department identified him.

Between March and June, the police received several reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by online sellers who listed discounted bookings at hotels for sale on Carousell.

The sellers became uncontactable after victims transferred deposits to the accounts.

The man had allegedly pretended to be a business proprietor to get other Carousell users to publicise these listings.

The other users are currently assisting in investigations.

The police advised members of the public to be careful when shopping online and to exercise vigilance.

The man is expected to be charged in court today with cheating.

If convicted, he can be jailed up to 10 years on each charge and fined.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.