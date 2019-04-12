Man arrested for theft of motor vehicle, valuables worth $23,000

A man, 31, allegedly stole a car, which had several bags and other valuables in it worth about $23,500, from a carpark at East Coast Park.

The police were alerted on April 7 at about 6.55pm, and the vehicle was later recovered at another East Coast Park carpark.

But the bags and valuables were missing.

Officers from Bedok Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on April 10 along Lorong 8 Geylang.

They recovered several bags and other valuables from him.

According to a police news release yesterday, the man will be charged in court today with theft of motor vehicle and theft.

If convicted of theft of motor vehicle, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

If convicted of theft, he could be jailed for up to three years, or fined, or both.

Motor vehicle owners are advised by the police to park in well-lit areas, install anti-theft alarm systems and remove cash cards and other valuables before leaving their vehicles.

Other crime prevention methods include locking all doors and winding up all windows when the vehicle is parked, even if it is for a short while.