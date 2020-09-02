Man to be charged for allegedly sending upskirt photos to traffic cop

A man who allegedly sent upskirt photos to a police officer is expected to be charged today.

The 34-year-old man initially had outstanding fines for two traffic offences, the police said in a news release yesterday.

A female Traffic Police officer tried calling him to remind him to pay the fines on time, but he did not pick up.

On May 29, she messaged him with the reminders instead.

But the man allegedly responded to the texts with insulting comments and upskirt photos of unknown victims.

He was arrested on June 3 after a police report was made.

The man is expected to be charged with making insulting communication towards a public servant while she was doing her duty.

Those convicted of such an offence under the Protection from Harassment Act can be fined up to $5,000, or jailed for up to a year, or both.

The police said they will not tolerate acts of abuse against public servants carrying out their duties, and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law. - DAVID SUN