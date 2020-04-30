Man to be charged with breaching stay-home notice twice

A Singaporean man who breached his stay-home notice (SHN) trying to appeal to leave the country will be charged today.

Ong Chong Kiat, 50, returned from Indonesia on March 24 and was to serve his SHN till April 7.

But he left his home in Hougang twice during that period, spending a total of about five hours outside.

On March 27, he took a private-hire vehicle to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Building in Lavender to appeal to leave Singapore before completing his SHN.

When he got there, he was told by ICA officers to go home immediately.

He spent about three hours outside that day.

On March 30, he again left his home, this time taking a private-hire vehicle to Tan Tock Seng Hospital to collect medical test reports.

After getting the documents, he again went to the ICA Building to make an appeal.

He spent about two hours outside this time.

In a news release yesterday, ICA said it investigated Ong for his wilful breaches, and he will be charged under the Infectious Diseases Act (Covid-19 - Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

ICA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against those who do not comply with SHN requirements.

Those who make false travel declarations will also be prosecuted.

If convicted, Ong can be fined up to $10,000, or jailed for up to six months, or both.