Man to be charged for inciting violence, mother and son probed over racial slurs

Two Singaporeans are being investigated while another will be charged in court for alleged misbehaviour on social media, said the police in two separate statements yesterday.

The first case involves a Singaporean mother, 53, and her 19-year-old son for allegedly using racial slurs and vulgarities on Instagram with the intent to "wound the racial feelings of others".

The police said they were alerted after receiving several reports against the pair from June 3 to June 5.

The pair had allegedly used racial slurs and vulgarities during a live Instagram session on June 3 in response to viewers' comments about a video the son had made in 2016 and reposted on his social media account, in which he had used a racial slur.

Those convicted of intentionally saying words that wound the racial or religious feelings of any person can be jailed for up to three years or fined, or both.

"Any person who makes remarks that can cause ill-will and hostility between the different races and religions will be dealt with swiftly and firmly," the police said.

Separately, a 35-year-old Singaporean man will be charged on June 15 with inciting violence on the Telegram app.

On Dec 30 last year, the police received a report that the man had allegedly posted a comment in a Telegram group chat to rally users of personal mobility device to gather at Punggol Park and cause injury to anyone they see.

ARRESTED

The man was arrested the next day after police investigations.

He will be charged with making an electronic record containing an incitement to violence, which carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

The police said that "will not condone acts that threaten the safety and security of Singapore and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those who break the law". - HARSHITHA SMRUTHI L. KANDAKUMAR